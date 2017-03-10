Ré Lxuise Shares Brand New EP, ‘D.M. Me’

Atlanta-hailing singer-songwriter Ré Lxuise returns with some fresh R&B flavours for the New Year in the form of a six-track project titled D.M. Me. The EP serves as her first full official release since signing with Dreamloud Music Group (home of ELHAE), and also follows-up nicely from the superb Dripping Gold EP released last Spring.

On the key concept of the EP Lxuise told us exclusively: “We’re always getting into these stupid situationships with people who slide in our DM. Don’t let that “one” person who had you hemmed up (emotionally) stop you from bossing up… even if they make you feel amazing. Your world doesn’t stop because of someone else’s perception of you.”

Picking out a specific standout moment here certainly wouldn’t be fair to such a well-balanced overall body of work. What is notable is the subtle 90’s undertones, moody, ambient synths, crystal clear vocals and trappy, bass-heavy production, with all these elements working together in perfect harmony. If we had to, we’d say each track fulfils its purpose on this journey: “Muse” the masterpiece, “Halfway”, “Still Down” and “Know You” forming the solid backbone, “The One” being the clear lead single and “Wrong Impression” being the Home Run.

With this project Ré Lxuise certainly lives up to the high standards set on Dripping Gold whilst also going some way to showcase the development and subsequent progress made in the past year.

Stream the D.M. Me EP below, and be sure to purchase your copy on iTunes.



Written by Benjamin Effiong