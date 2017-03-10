R&B Music Videos
PromKnight – No Doubt
The singer has been recording and engineering music independently since the age of 13 and writing at 15. The Weeknd, Drake, Rihanna and Jhene Aiko are a few of Promknght’s influences, but his largest inspirations have been the 90’s R&B. Listening to acts like TLC, SWV, Destiny’s Child, En Vogue, R. Kelly, Brandy, Monica are the major contributors to him pursuing a singing career.
In December 2014, PK made waves with Sound Cloud uploads like “Superior” and “New Round” reaching over 30k views between the two. “Modern trap R&B merged with Hip Hop soul is what you hear when hearing my music,” he says. Currently, PK is set to release his EP Last Year Was Different on April 7th.
@Promknght