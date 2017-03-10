Miami-based alternative R&B artist PromKnight drops his new video “No Doubt.”Raised in “boogie down” Bronx, the clip shows the artist’s roots in the Big Apple as he performs amid scenes of the big city.

The singer has been recording and engineering music independently since the age of 13 and writing at 15. The Weeknd, Drake, Rihanna and Jhene Aiko are a few of Promknght’s influences, but his largest inspirations have been the 90’s R&B. Listening to acts like TLC, SWV, Destiny’s Child, En Vogue, R. Kelly, Brandy, Monica are the major contributors to him pursuing a singing career.

In December 2014, PK made waves with Sound Cloud uploads like “Superior” and “New Round” reaching over 30k views between the two. “Modern trap R&B merged with Hip Hop soul is what you hear when hearing my music,” he says. Currently, PK is set to release his EP Last Year Was Different on April 7th.

@Promknght