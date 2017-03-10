Capitol Records artist Mabel McVey drops her Kojo Funds-assisted single “Finders Keepers,” a smooth groove with an island twist. The song is an infectious blend of R&B and dancehall.

“Finders Keepers’ is really about letting go and not overthinking,” Mabel says. “I’m English, Swedish and Sierra Leonean, and it was important for me to begin to explore my mixed roots musically.”

This infectious tune and Mabel’s vocals make for a springtime hit.

Stream below:

“Finders Keepers” is the introduction to the 21-year-old’s forthcoming EP, Bedroom, coming May 26th.

Mabel was born into a musical dynasty (mom is ’80s icon Neneh Cherry, dad is Cameron McVey, best known for his work with Massive Attack and Portishead). She spent her childhood zig-zagging with her sisters from the mountains of Malaga to Notting Hill and Sweden, where she studied at the prestigious Rytmus Musikergymnasiet music school (Robyn, Tove Lo). A self-confessed loner, Mabel found solace in writing music – for a long time, in secret. She’s a true child of the golden age of 00s R&B, harnessing the energy of idols like Beyonce circa Destiny’s Child and the vocal stylings of Minnie Ripperton.