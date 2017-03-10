Connect with us

Listen to Eric Bellinger’s ‘Eric B for President: Term 2’ EP

Photo: Instagram

Mix Room - R&B Mixtapes

Listen to Eric Bellinger’s ‘Eric B for President: Term 2’ EP

Published on

Campaign season may be over, but Eric Bellinger is still partying in the White House. Instead of signing trade agreements or appointing ambassadors, though, he’s unleashing velvety-smooth melodies upon his unsuspecting presidential cabinet on his latest EP, Eric B. For President: Term 2.

On the project, Eric knits together varied sounds from bossa nova, dancehall, reggae, and other beach-friendly genres making for a breezier version of Eric’s woozy, sensual brand of R&B. Featuring appearances from Wale, Victoria Monet, Elhae, and Tayla Parx, Term 2 is the perfect soundtrack to a romantic beachside getaway or a soundtrack to usher in the warmer months of spring for those of us stuck in the colder states.

“The vibe for Term 2 is island-y, fit for a tropical vacation. When Obama left office, he went jet-skiing on vacation. I’m taking that approach to give a sense of relaxation and chill and positive vibes in light of the new presidency,” Eric Bellinger explains. “It’s a dark time, so I wanted to take the opposite approach and make something light and fun. Term 1 had the hip-hop approach with the reference to Eric B and Rakim, but for this one, I wanted to go back to my R&B roots.”

Stream below:

Capitalizing on the 2016 campaign season, Eric Bellinger released the Eric B. and Rakim-referencing Eric B. For President: Term 1 in September.

Purchase Eric B for President: Term 2 on iTunes HERE.

More About: Eric Bellinger

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in Mix Room - R&B Mixtapes

To Top