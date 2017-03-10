Kemi Ade returns with new track titled “Third” from her upcoming O.W. Nesty EP. Being called “alternative neo-soul,” the love song is a breezy, danceable groove about making each other better.

“I wanna be the one to open your third eye / No inhibitions, I’m by your side,” she sings one the first verse.

Stream below:

Hailing from Croydon, South London, Kemi Ade’s music delivers an infusion of soul, jazz, hip-hop and folk, akin to the sounds of Jill Scott, Musiq Soulchild and Erykah Badu, but she makes it her own.



Kemi first emerged with debut single “Then” (produced by Jimmy Logic and remixed by KEI-LI of Darker Than Wax). About her forthcoming project, Kemi says “‘O.W.Nesty‘ is my way of encouraging people to immerse themselves in a pure moment, even if it’s just for 16 minutes.”

Purchase Third on iTunes HERE.