Joe – Lean Into It

Joe delivers a healthy treat for the grown and sexy with a new music video for his song, “Lean Into It,” a record from his latest album, #MyNameIsJoeThomas.

In the clip, the suave R&B veteran and his leading lady enjoy an intimate and tender slow dance as Joe whispers sweet nothings in her ear.

The “Lean Into It” song and video boast a passionate vibe without being raunchy or over-the-top. And yes, someone is definitely going to get pregnant after watching this video.

#MyNameIsJoeThomas, released in November (2016), is said to be Joe’s 12th and final album.