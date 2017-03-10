Jazmine Sullivan Joins GoldLink & Katranada For A Little ‘Meditation’

Jasmine Sullivan features on rapper GoldLink’s single “Meditation” along with DJ and record producer KAYTRANADA.

The video is an animation that depicts GoldLink’s lyrical story of an ex and how he can’t get over her. Jazmine is on hook duties, her smooth vocals declaring, “I just wanna be your baby, your one and only” on the rhythmic track inspired by the DC Go-Go sound.

Watch below:

GoldLink is set to play Coachella next month.