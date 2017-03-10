D∆WN Issues Deluxe Edition of ‘Redemption’ Album With New Songs ‘Hurricane’ & ‘Van Gogh’

D∆WN (aka Dawn Richard) gives new life to her well-received album, Redemption, by releasing a deluxe version featuring two new songs.

The newbies, ‘Hurricane’ and ‘Van Gogh,’ were both produced by Machinedrum and Dawn. Both records straddle the Dance/EDM genre but boast a nice touch of soulful instrumentation coupled by D∆WN’s airy vocals.

Hurricane:



Van Gogh:



‘Redemption,’ which was originally released in November (2016), is the third and final installment in D∆WN’s album trilogy.

In related news, D∆WN is slated to perform live at Sonar this year and will launch a series of European/UK dates.