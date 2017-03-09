Young Marco returns with his new single “Georgia State” featuring rising hip hop star Nick Grant.

The Urban Outfitters Artist of Month explains about the SL Mistro-produced offering, “‘Georgia State’ is a record where my true feelings are the star of the show, per se. The song is about a girl who gives me this nostalgic feeling, as if she was my drug and the only person that could numb my pain,” he adds.

This is one of Marco’s smoothest joints to date. Get into it below:

Last year, Young Marco released his debut EP 4 Our Generation. The 5-song video EP contains songs mostly written or co-written by Young Marco himself and included productions from The EDIMAH team as well as Eric “Cire” Crawford. The EP also included the theme-song for proms across the country now titled “Prom.”

