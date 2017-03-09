Connect with us

Watch Episode 2 Of Kevin Ross’ TIDAL Series, ‘I AM KEVIN ROSS: Boston’

News

Watch Episode 2 Of Kevin Ross’ TIDAL Series, ‘I AM KEVIN ROSS: Boston’

Published on

Following last week’s premiere of the “I AM ROSS”  docu-series,  rising artist Kevin Ross  releases part two of the docu-series exclusively on TIDAL. Episode two provides insight into Kevin’s Ross’ experience at the prestigious Berklee College of Music.

For non-TIDAL members, watch a snippet below.

 

Kevin Ross has also partnered with TIDAL for an exclusive ticket giveaway of his upcoming tour with Ro James. Members can learn more and watch part one of the docu-series HERE.

More About: Kevin Ross

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in News

To Top