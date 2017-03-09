Trey Songz – She Lovin It [Tremaine The Playboy Ep. 4]

In the fourth episode of Trey Songz’s faux dating show ‘Tremaine The Playboy,’ the Grammy-nominated R&B singer reveals the music video for “She Lovin It.”

In the NSFW visual, Trigga and his co-star, Canadian/Jamaican singer Kreesha Turner, have an all out intense and steamy sexcapade all over the house.

“Tremaine The Playboy” is Songz’s album tale about an eligible bachelor’s journey as he searches for real love. The latest episode continues where part three left off with Songz getting reacquainted with his past love while in a dreamy state.

Trey’s upcoming album, ‘Tremaine,’ is slated for March 24th and follows 2014’s ‘Trigga.’

In related news, earlier this week Songz declined a plea deal in his felony assault case stemming from an incident at a concert in Detroit back in December (2016). In the deal, which is still open, the 32-year-old Songz would have to serve two years on probation. The case is heading to trial.