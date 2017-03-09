With the release of her highly anticipated sophomore EP Blue Moon earlier this year, Rachel Foxx drops the visual for the sensual lead single “To You.”

Elegant yet seductive, “To You” opens with moody, black and white shots of Foxx followed by her distinctive vocals that set the tone for the classic and absorbing visual. Directed by Chris Chance, he captures the singer in a stylistic and striking manner with a firm nod to a throwback, 90’s editorial reminiscent of a Groove Theory visual.

Watch below:



@MSRACHELFOXX