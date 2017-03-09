R&B Music Videos
Jacob Banks – Unholy War
Rising London singer/songwriter Jacob Banks has released the video for his newest song “Unholy War.” The song is the first single taken from his forthcoming EP titled The Boy Who Cried Freedom which will be out this April on Interscope Records.
Speaking to Interview, Jacob speaks on the new track: “’Unholy War’ really sets the tone of the upcoming EP…I’m calling it ‘digital soul.’ We’re trying to put a modern twist on a genre that’s older than time.” And “digital soul ” describes the song perfectly; with old-school blues vibes found in the driving piano and Banks’ soulful wails, the “electric” element is present with a fiery electric guitar on the hook, adding a rock’n’roll flair.
Watch the compelling video below:
JACOB BANKS’ SXSW SCHEDULE
3/13 – VEVO Showcase @ Pelons — 9PM **Private showcase**
3/13 – Billboard 7th Annual Music & Tech Mashup @ Mazda Studio (at Empire Space) — 10PM
3/15 – Communion Showcase @ The Blackheart — 9PM
3/16 – “Music Is Universal” UMG Showcase @ Antones — 1:30PM
3/17 – CLASH Magazine Showcase @ Buffalo Billiards — 9:40PM