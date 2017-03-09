Rising London singer/songwriter Jacob Banks has released the video for his newest song “Unholy War.” The song is the first single taken from his forthcoming EP titled The Boy Who Cried Freedom which will be out this April on Interscope Records.

Speaking to Interview, Jacob speaks on the new track: “’Unholy War’ really sets the tone of the upcoming EP…I’m calling it ‘digital soul.’ We’re trying to put a modern twist on a genre that’s older than time.” And “digital soul ” describes the song perfectly; with old-school blues vibes found in the driving piano and Banks’ soulful wails, the “electric” element is present with a fiery electric guitar on the hook, adding a rock’n’roll flair.

Speaking about the video, Jacob Banks explains, “The visual is inspired by real life; a lot of people are marked and oppressed for things that are out of their control. This video is just the beginning of a story that will be told in several parts and in different ways throughout the project.”

Watch the compelling video below: