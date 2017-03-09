Faith Evans Talks ‘King & I’ Album, Biggie’s Legacy, Bad Boy Reunion Tour & More On ‘The Breakfast Club’

This morning (March 9), Faith Evans dropped by The Breakfast Club to discuss her forthcoming duets album King & I, Biggie’s legacy during the 20th anniversary of his passing, and performing on the Bad Boy Reunion Tour last year.

She also talked dating Stevie J recently (he convinced her to be in a romantic relationship), how she mended things with Lil Kim, and Biggie’s reaction to when she hung out with Tupac.

About making King & I, Faith said she Biggie’s presence in the studio while working on the project. She’s also working on a TV documentary about BIG’s life to air on A&E.

Watch her 33-minute chat with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God below: