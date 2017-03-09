Brandy Covers ‘Fashion Bomb Daily’ Magazine In Honor of #International Women’s Day

In honor of International Women’s Day, Fashion Bomb Daily Editor-In-Chief Claire Sulmers chatted with their March 2017 cover girl Brandy in an exclusive interview about womanhood, motherhood, and the definition of a strong woman.

In the interview, Brandy says, “[The Definition of a Strong Woman is] when you can hold your ground and you can be firm about your life and the things that you want and the things that you deserve; [It’s when you know] what you’re worth and how you value yourself. Having that kind of poise and having that kind of strength. I’m so glad that I’ve been able to find my own strength because it hasn’t always been like this. I’m thankful that I’m very very strong. I wouldn’t lose that for the world.”

The accompanying photoshoot (shot by Tyren Redd) sees Brandy rocking strong poses and boho, business-chic fashion from The Kooples, shoes from Teatum Jones, and jewelry by Sutra Jewels.

