TLC to Debut New Song on FOX’s STAR

Veteran R&B group TLC recently revealed the release date for their Kickstarter-funded album, and now fans will get the first taste of new music. The group will debut a new song on tonight’s episode of FOX’s hit series, STAR.

“Check Out some new #TLC Music on #Star Tomm on #Fox,” member Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins tweeted on Tuesday (Mar. 7).

The message was accompanied by a short clip of the upcoming episode, where you can hear the new song playing in the background.

According to T-Boz, the record may also be the group’s first single from the pending project. She replied to a fan’s question of “Will that be first single?” with “most likely.”

As previously reported, TLC’s long-time manager Bill Diggins updated fans and donors, who chipped in more than $430,000 in the Kickstarter campaign, stating the album will be released “at the end of June.”

“This album could not have happened without your support and your confidence in TLC has inspired us greatly to make the best album possible,” wrote Diggins. “We would have loved to have delivered this album sooner to you but we are confident that you will agree that it was worth the wait when you hear it. The pursuit of excellence is never an easy task and always takes longer than expected.”