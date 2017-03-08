The Braxton Sisters Set to Launch Most Scandalous Season of ‘Braxton Family Values’ [Trailer]

The upcoming 6th season of WEtv’s hit reality series, Braxton Family Values, looks to be drama-filled with plenty of tears.

In the new trailer, sisters Toni, Tamar, Traci, Trina and Towanda are embroiled in various controversies, which includes marriage, humiliation, an arrest, custody battles and more.

This season also takes a deeper look into the sister’s father’s relationship outside of their mother, Evelyn. And yes, a few secrets may come to light out of their father’s marriage to their stepmom. Did this mystery lady break up the marriage with their mom?

The 6th season will premiere on Thursday, March 16th at 9/8c via WEtv.