Mario recently dropped the video for his single “Let Me Help You,” the first offering from his forthcoming album once thought to be titled Paradise Cove. However, it seems he’s changed the name of the album. He exclusively revealed to Music Choice the new name and why he changed it.

“The album title it’s changed from Paradise Cove to a new title that’s inspired by not only just the music but my perception of where we are humanity when it comes to love,” he says. “The album the new album title is Cosmo 17, and I love Paradise Cove too absolutely. I can’t say that this album has a island vibe I think “Let Me Help You” is the only record.”

Watch below for why he chose to rename his album Cosmo 17.