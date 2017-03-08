Toledo, Ohio singer/songwriter/producer Carlon Syl drops his new single “Nights Like This,” a song that channels Young Cali vibes. On the song, Carlon sings of an epic night of wild partying.

“I just came to party with my n*ggas / forget about the b*tches now I’m getting all hoes,” he sings on the second verse.

Stream below:

“Nights Like This” follows his melodic, emotional offering “Silence” and alternative R&B offering “Have I Told You,” both very different sounds, making it unpredictable with what sort of product he will deliver next.

