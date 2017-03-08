Ashanti Talks ‘Crashed’ Episode, Past Hits, And More With Billboard

Ashanti will make an appearance on Joel McHale’s new series “Crashed” which allows celebs to surprise their fans. She recently talked to Billboard about the experience, as well as took a walk down memory lane about some of her biggest hits.

About surprising one of her fans, she said she surprised a street performer. “I think she was kind of shocked, because if you’re just an average person doing what you’re doing every day in the middle of the mall, and somebody that you admire comes walking up to you with cameras, you’re going to be like, “What the?” She was just initially very shocked at what was going on.”

Regarding her 15 year career, Ashanti was asked what was her most memorable moment making her debut album Foolish which dropped in 2002.

“I would say one of the best memories would be when I wrote the bridge for “Foolish,” she said. “I was surrounded by rappers. I was with Irv and those guys, and no one believed that I wrote my records. They used to make me write at what used to be called Crackhouse Studios on Mercer, and they used to make me write in front of them, because they were like, “There’s no way” [I was writing these songs]. So when I wrote the bridge and Irv came back, and he heard it, he was screaming, running around the fifth floor of the Crackhouse. Everybody was like, “Oh my God. This is crazy.”

Her top favorite Ja Rule collabs are “Always on Time,” “Mesmerize” and “Down 4 U.” The two of them were on heavy rotation on the radio with their early 2000 hits. “Me and Ja always, always possess this chemistry, and it just came out of nowhere. It’s crazy. It’s very organic. It’s natural. It’s just really genuine. Like, me and Ja could not see each other for months or years, but when we get onstage, it looks like we’ve been hanging out all day, every day,” she said.

Catch “Crashed” on the Verizon mobile video service go90 and read the rest of Ashanti’s interview HERE.