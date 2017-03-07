Recording artist Rosey Gold recently released the visual for her new single “Soulution.”

Released during Black History Month, the visual focuses on social injustices in society and holds a touching memorial for black entertainers and figures throughout the video. “We The Soulution!” Rosey sings on the powerful hook over a funky bass-driven record produced by David Anthony.

Watch below:

This “ode to equal rights” is the lead single from her forthcoming EP project Lady, Set, Go! scheduled to be released early summer ’17.”

As a singer/songwriter, Rosey Gold has recorded with various Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum producers including: Lee on the Beats/We The Best Music (Chris Brown, Future), DJ HardWerk (Akon,Prince Royce, Sean Paul), Tha Aristocrats (Tyrese, Ne-Yo), Bolo (Silento), Dre$ki and Tha Narcotics (Machine Gun Kelly, Wiz Khalifa), Sam Sneed (Dr. Dre, 50 Cent), Ron “Amen-Ra” Lawrence (Faith Evans, Aretha Franklin), Donnell Shawn (Mary J. Blige, Day26), Richard “Younglord” Frierson (Cassie, G-Unit), and Quentin Dennard (Yolanda Adams).

Rosey is influenced by Janet Jackson, Immature, Ginuwine, and R. Kelly, Aaliyah, Destiny’s Child, Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, Alicia Keys, Ashanti and more. Rosey says, “I share lyrics from my heart and create memories with my art; I want to give the people life long memories to the music I create. It’s my gift to share with the world.”

IG: roseygold.empire