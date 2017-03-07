Finally! Robin Thicke and Paula Patton Settling Custody Dispute

Over the past few months, Robin Thicke and his ex-wife Paula Patton have been in a very public legal battle over their six-year-old son Julian, but now it seems they’re reaching an agreement.

According to TMZ, the former couple have settled their dispute; a source tells them that they’re now “very close” to resolving custody.

Earlier this year, Paula accused Thicke of being abusive towards herself and their son, and a judge granted a temporary restraining order (three visits a week) against Thicke. Since then, the two have spewed accusations back and forth via legal documents.

TMZ reports the ex-couple were scheduled to go to court on Monday to continue the settlement, but their date was “taken off the calendar.”