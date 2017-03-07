Ciara Bares Pregnant Belly For Harper’s Bazaar, Talks Having Support From Husband, Being Vulnerable, More

Beyonce isn’t the only R&B siren to bare her baby bump! Ciara shared her baby bump with the world via Harper’s Bazaar today (March 7).

Ciara is expecting her second child (her first with husband Russell Wilson), and the 31-year-old bared her belly for the online magazine. In a few shots, she posed in a white, unbuttoned shirt, drooping jeans and tighty whities to show cleavage and her bulging belly. In another, she poses nude in a clear raincoat, and yet in another, she poses in a wet t-shirt. Her son Future, 2, also joins her in a few snaps.

In the feature article, Ciara talks about having support from her husband, Wilson. “If someone’s not supporting you and your vision and your dreams — whether it’s your relationship partner, your friend, whomever — then you’ve got to make sure to keep it moving,” Ciara said. “If people aren’t lifting you up, even if you’re the strongest person in the world, eventually it does chip away at you. You don’t even realize that you’re losing yourself. And that’s the scariest place to be in life… I don’t want to lose myself. I love myself too much. I love life too much.”

She also talks about how her son Future taught her how to be open with herself. “Once you’re able to really be truly truthful with yourself, it’s life changing,” she says.

