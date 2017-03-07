Cause of Death Revealed For George Michael

George Michael was found dead on December 25, 2016 at his home in Goring in Oxfordshire, England and now the cause of his death is officially being confirmed.

The ‘Careless Whisper’ hitmaker, who passed in his sleep, died of natural causes, a senior coroner has said, confirming previous unconfirmed reports.

According to coroner Darren Salter, Michael died of “dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.”

“The investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further inquiries,” he said in a statement.

According to Medicinenet.com, “Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) is a condition in which the heart’s ability to pump blood is decreased because the heart’s main pumping chamber, the left ventricle, is enlarged and weakened. In some cases, it prevents the heart from relaxing and filling with blood as it should.”

Some causes of Dilated Cardiomyopathy include severe coronary artery disease, alcoholism, thyroid disease, diabetes, viral infections of the heart, heart valve abnormalities, and drugs that are toxic (or cause damage) to the heart.

As reported in the past, Michael struggled with his weight before his untimely passing. He gained a tremendous amount of weight and was rarely seen out in the months before his untimely passing.