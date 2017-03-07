South Florida artist Aleicia Nicole links up with Ft. Lauderdale artist/producer Gnra for the smooth banger “Don’t Forget The Times.”

On the song, the 20-year-old singer washes her hands clean of a relationship, while Gnra plays the role of her ex and suggest she not forget the times they had together.

“You told me you’d try but you never came through / Cuz you lied, you proved me right,” she sings on the first verse. “Ok I know you’re disappointing, give me some time, hate feeling like this / Baby you know I’m missing our lips, please say no more, don’t wanna give in, ” Gnra replies on the bridge.

Stream below:

Last year, Aleicia released her debut EP Violet Room and a string of buzz singles including “Love You Too” ft. Rmromrzn and “Goose.”