Wendy Williams, a Former Addict, Breaks Into Tears While Discussing Chris Brown’s Drug Problems

Wendy Williams, who admits that she had problems with cocaine in the past, sympathizes with Chris Brown and his alleged drug and anger issues.

During a recent hot topics segment of her talk show, the media maven gave people a different vantage point on how to look at Brown’s situation after Billboard released an in-depth story about the Grammy winner dancing with death.

“I’ve been down that road before…I had a problem,” Wendy says about using coke before insinuating that half the people around proud are probably fueling his addictions so they can get away with using him.

“I think that a lot of people in his camp is enjoying this spiralization,” she says.

Wendy later bursts into tears, insisting, “he has nobody in his life that he’s scared of,” citing that he has no respect for his mother, who was allegedly abused by Chris’ stepfather.

She continued: “There has to be somebody you’re scared of and that has to do nothing with money. It has to do with, like, ‘I don’t wanna shame the families name’ or ‘I gotta pull it together just for this’….This boy is 27 years old now, he’s a grown man, and there are no positive influences.”

We hope Breezy can get the help he needs!

Watch the Wendy segment below: