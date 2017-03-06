UK Singer RAY BLK Calls Out Fame Seekers in New Salon-Shot Video, “Patience”

Are you only here seeking to get famous without putting in the work? If so, breakout UK artist RAY BLK is calling you out in her new soulful offering, “Patience.”

In the accompanying music video, shot in a beauty salon, the London R&B/Soul singer and songwriter spotlights black beauty as she brings awareness to fame chasers.

“What’s up with all the new faces? / These days everybody wanna be famous,” she sings. “Don’t wanna study, wanna make it on the A-List / They swap that dignity for hits, ain’t got no patience.”

“We wanted to do something natural, something everyday that people could relate to which is a conversation in the hair salon,” BLK told The FADER. “I wanted it to feel like I’m talking to whoever is watching so they really hear the message.”

We hear you BLK…That was powerful!