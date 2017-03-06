News
Rihanna Wins “R&B Song of the Year” and “R&B Album of the Year” at iHeartRadio Music Awards
Rihanna was crowned best in R&B during last night’s 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which celebrate the best in music.
The R&B/Pop superstar won “R&B Song of the Year” for her mega hit ‘Work,’ featuring rapper Drake and “R&B Album of the Year” for her eighth studio album, Anti, which is certified 2x platinum.
As previously reported, Justin Timberlake won “Song Of The Year” for his hit single “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”
Overall, there are more than 30 categories, and eight of those honors are fan-voted, primarily through social media. Some winners were announced on Saturday and continued during the day on Sunday.
See full winners list below:
Song of the Year
Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling”
Female Artist of the Year
Adele
Male Artist of the Year
Justin Bieber
Duo/Group of the Year
Twenty One Pilots
New Artist of The Year
The Chainsmokers
Pop Album of the Year
Adele, “25”
Alternative Rock Song of the Year
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year
Twenty One Pilots
Alternative Rock Album of the Year
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
Rock Song of the Year
Green Day, “Bang Bang”
Rock Artist of the Year
Disturbed
Rock Album of the Year
Metallica, “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct”
Country Song of the Year
Dierks Bentley, “Somewhere On A Beach”
Country Artist of the Year
Thomas Rhett
Country Album of the Year
Chris Stapleton, “Traveller”
Dance Song of the Year
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”
Dance Artist of the Year
The Chainsmokers
Dance Album of the Year
The Chainsmokers, “Collage
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla, “One Dance”
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Drake
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
Drake, “Views”
R&B Song of the Year
Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”
R&B Artist of the Year
The Weeknd
R&B Album of the Year
Rihanna, Anti
Latin Song of the Year
Enrique Iglesias feat. Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”
Latin Artist of the Year
Nicky Jam
Latin Album of the Year
J Balvin, “Energía”
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga, “Solo Con Verte”
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Album of the Year
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho, “Recuerden Mi Estilo”
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist
The Strumbellas
Best New Country Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Chance The Rapper
Best New Latin Artist
CNCO
Best New R&B Artist
Bryson Tiller
Best New Regional Mexican Artist
Joss Favela
Best New Pop Artist
The Chainsmokers
Producer of the Year
Benny Blanco
Best Lyrics
Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and Benny Blanco, “Love Yourself”
Best Collaboration
Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”
Best Cover Song
Fifth Harmony, “Ex’s and Oh’s”
Best Song from a Movie
5 Seconds of Summer, “Girls Talk Boys” from Ghostbusters
Best Music Video
Zayn Malik, “Pillowtalk”
Best Underground Alternative Band
Pierce the Veil
Social Star Award
Jack and Jack from Snapchat
Best Fan Army
Fifth Harmony, Harmonizers
Best Tour
Coldplay