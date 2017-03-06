Rihanna Wins “R&B Song of the Year” and “R&B Album of the Year” at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rihanna was crowned best in R&B during last night’s 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which celebrate the best in music.

The R&B/Pop superstar won “R&B Song of the Year” for her mega hit ‘Work,’ featuring rapper Drake and “R&B Album of the Year” for her eighth studio album, Anti, which is certified 2x platinum.

As previously reported, Justin Timberlake won “Song Of The Year” for his hit single “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

Overall, there are more than 30 categories, and eight of those honors are fan-voted, primarily through social media. Some winners were announced on Saturday and continued during the day on Sunday.

See full winners list below:

Song of the Year

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling”

Female Artist of the Year

Adele

Male Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Duo/Group of the Year

Twenty One Pilots

New Artist of The Year

The Chainsmokers

Pop Album of the Year

Adele, “25”

Alternative Rock Song of the Year

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year

Twenty One Pilots

Alternative Rock Album of the Year

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

Rock Song of the Year

Green Day, “Bang Bang”

Rock Artist of the Year

Disturbed

Rock Album of the Year

Metallica, “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct”

Country Song of the Year

Dierks Bentley, “Somewhere On A Beach”

Country Artist of the Year

Thomas Rhett

Country Album of the Year

Chris Stapleton, “Traveller”

Dance Song of the Year

The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, “Closer”

Dance Artist of the Year

The Chainsmokers

Dance Album of the Year

The Chainsmokers, “Collage

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla, “One Dance”

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Drake

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

Drake, “Views”

R&B Song of the Year

Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”

R&B Artist of the Year

The Weeknd

R&B Album of the Year

Rihanna, Anti

Latin Song of the Year

Enrique Iglesias feat. Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”

Latin Artist of the Year

Nicky Jam

Latin Album of the Year

J Balvin, “Energía”

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga, “Solo Con Verte”

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho, “Recuerden Mi Estilo”

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist

The Strumbellas

Best New Country Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Chance The Rapper

Best New Latin Artist

CNCO

Best New R&B Artist

Bryson Tiller

Best New Regional Mexican Artist

Joss Favela

Best New Pop Artist

The Chainsmokers

Producer of the Year

Benny Blanco

Best Lyrics

Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and Benny Blanco, “Love Yourself”

Best Collaboration

Rihanna feat. Drake, “Work”

Best Cover Song

Fifth Harmony, “Ex’s and Oh’s”

Best Song from a Movie

5 Seconds of Summer, “Girls Talk Boys” from Ghostbusters

Best Music Video

Zayn Malik, “Pillowtalk”

Best Underground Alternative Band

Pierce the Veil

Social Star Award

Jack and Jack from Snapchat

Best Fan Army

Fifth Harmony, Harmonizers

Best Tour

Coldplay