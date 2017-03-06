Report: Beyonce and Jay Z Eyeing $85 Million Bel-Air Mansion

With The Carters expecting twins, Beyonce and Jay Z are looking to expand: according to multiple sources, the power couple is strongly considering purchasing an $85 million estate in Bel-Air.

A source tells PEOPLE Magazine that Bey and Jay are looking for a permanent place on the west coast, and the had a “secret” walk-through of the estate recently (known as “The Manor” in Hollywood).

The mansion is the former home of Aaron and Candy Spelling and is 57,000 square feet. Candy Spelling sold the home in 2011 for $85 million, and told People at the time the property is “the largest home in Los Angeles County,” and includes a “bowling alley, wine cellar, three gift-wrapping rooms, library, gymnasium, doll room, screening room and humidity-controlled silver storage room.”

The home sits on 6-acres and also boasts 123 rooms, four 2-car garages, a swimming pool, and tennis court. Heiress and model Petra Ecclestone currently owns the estate.

Previously (since 2015), the couple were renting an L.A. mansion for $150,000/month as they split their time between New York and L.A.

Lavish!