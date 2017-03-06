Producer NAV and The Weeknd Team Up For Model-Filled ‘Some Way’ Video

Toronto’s own The Weeknd and producer NAV surround themselves with models in a lit photo shoot in their video for their collab “Some Way.”

Directed by RJ Sanchez, the clip sees both artists living it up as they participate in a photo shoot with music, laughs, and models galore. “Some Way” is thought to be The Weeknd’s diss track towards Justin Bieber; Weeknd is dating Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez.

“I just took that chick, and I know you feeling some way/ She just want a n—a like me, you feeling some way,” he sings.

Watch below: