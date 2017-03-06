Oslo, Norway-based songwriter and artist Louam drops her first single “Freaky Things.” Produced by one of Norway’s best up and coming urban music producers Thomas ‘JNS’ Jones, “Freaky Things” is a breezy, bouncy song about craving a long distance boo.

“You’re away, but I want you all over my body / Tonight I’ll settle with our call / It’s late at night I’m all alone, baby won’t you hurry home,” she sings on the first verse.

Stream below:

“Freaky Things” is one of four new singles Louam will release in 2017 – all to be included on her debut album due in October.