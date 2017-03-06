Last we heard from Detroit’s La’Britney was back in January 2016 with her video for “Franklins.” Since then, she’s received support from the likes of 50 Cent, R. Kelly, Ashanti, and most recently featured by Elle Magazine.

Last week (Feb 28), La’Britney dropped her new music video “Forget About Me.” The Diego-directed clip sees the singer all alone in a boxing gym as she does a sexy solo workout.

Watch below:

Instead of going off to college like most after graduating High School, La’Britney joined R&B/Pop girl group Savannah. The group later split, forcing La’Britney to push forward with a solo career on her own.

