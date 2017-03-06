With the release of his debut album The Awakening arriving on March 24th, Kevin Ross drops the video for his new single “Pick You Up.”

The Scholastic Vision-directed, black-and-white visual sees Ross in a dark room in deep reflection and giving encouragement to another version of himself.

For the video’s premiere on VIBE, Ross explains, “We were not made to live alone, but often times we feel like no one understands us. ‘Pick You Up’ is a narrative based off of a certain time in my life where I felt alone. Like there was no way out of my circumstances. But it was like God gave me this song not only to encourage myself but to encourage others to stay strong and steadfast. We all are pieces of thread woven into the fabric of life. Which means we need each other in more ways than what we realize.”

Watch below:

Along with his album arriving in March, Ross exclusively released the first episode of Ross’ docu-series, I AM KEVIN ROSS on Tidal on March 1st. Ross is also a special guest on Ro James’ XIX tour. The trek kicked off on March 2 in Washington, DC. Tickets and VIP packages are available at www.rojamesxix.com.

Pre-order The Awakening HERE.