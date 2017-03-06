Keke Palmer Joins Cast of Epix’s ‘Berlin Station’

Along with her music career, Keke Palmer also continues to get acting roles: Palmer has been cast to join Epix’s Berlin Station as a series regular for season two.

Berlin Station centers around a CIA office investigating whistleblowers and leaks. Palmer will play April Lewis, the newest and youngest case officer assigned to Berlin Station on her first field assignment. According to a press release, Palmer as “April” will “bring a new-guard mentality often at odds with her old-guard colleagues in a system struggling to preserve its besieged identity.”

The series’ main character is Daniel Miller (Richard Armitage), who is on a mission to uncover the source of the Thomas Shaw leaks. Palmer will join Rhys Ifans, Richard Jenkins, Michelle Forbes, Leland Orser and Tamlyn Tomita on the cast.

The second season begins production in April.