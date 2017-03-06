In early February, Jeremih enlisted two other hitmakers Chris Brown and Big Sean for a teaser of his new single “I Think Of You.”

Today (March 6), he drops the full song in the form of a dance video. None of the song’s three participants appear in the clip, rather the visual features sexy choreography from a bunch of female dancers in an arcade and skating rink.

Watch below:

“I Think Of You” is the first major release from Jeremih since his surprise mixtape of last July 2016, Late Nights: Europe, the follow-up to his third Def Jam album, Late Nights (December 2015).