Eric Bellinger Wants to ‘Make You Mine,’ Preps ‘Eric B. For President: Term 2’ Project

Following his Wale-assisted single “Treat Yourself,” Eric Bellinger drops another one from his forthcoming project Eric B. For President: Term 2, a dancehall tune called “Make You Mine.” On the song, Eric’s dives into a more tropical sound for a steamy club banger.

Explains Eric, “People are really into the Islandy/Caribbean vibes right now, so much that I started to feel like I would be crazy to just ignore that. However I knew if I was gonna make one it still had to be me. So I got transparent… I opened up and wasn’t afraid to make it personal. For this song I took it back and shared the chase that I was on when getting my girl. My first date with my now wife LaMyia was insane. I went all out. I had been on her for over a decade so I knew I had to make that first impression count. We had a conversation about cereal one night before we went out and we shared our love for cereal… (pic below). From types of cereal to flavors of milk to sizes of bowls and spoons. I obviously did my thing because now she’s mine and TODAY our son just turned two years old!”

Eric B. For President: Term 2 will arrive on March 10th. Pre-order HERE.

Listen below: