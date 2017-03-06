Bobby Brown Breaks Down On Stage On Bobbi Kristina’s 24th Birthday

Bobbi Kristina would have turned 24 years old on March 4th, and in remembrance, her father R&B singer Bobby Brown dedicated his song “Tenderoni” to his late daughter at his concert Detroit on Saturday.

Before he could begin, however, he broke down as he remembered her, wiping away tears with a towel. When he collected himself enough to sing, he was still clearly choked up.

Watch the touching moment below (skip to 2:26):

On on July 26th, 2015, Bobbi Kristina Brown died from lobar pneumonia, brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen, and a “complicating mixed drug intoxication” according to The Fulton County Medical Examiner according to an autopsy report. She was found unresponsive in her bathtub inside her Atlanta-area home on Jan. 31, 2015.