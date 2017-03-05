Johnny Gill – 5000 Miles Feat. Jaheim

Two veteran R&B singers come together for a magical new tune.

Johnny Gill teams with Jaheim for “5000 Miles,” a sultry mid-tempo gem that has both men spreading heartfelt lyrics and melodies about an incredible love.

This is not just any woman; she is damn near perfection because she takes them “5000 miles past heaven.”

The record was originally featured on Gill’s 2014 album, Game Changer, but the new release, featuring fellow crooner Jaheim, lifts the song to new heights.

The single comes on the heels of New Edition’s biopic on BET, which is helping to revive the careers of all the members.

Gill, along with Fantasia, is currently touring with Charlie Wilson on his ‘In It To Win It Tour.’

Purchase “5000 Miles” here.