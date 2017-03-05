Adele Confirms That She’s Married

Adele is still singing semi-happy songs, but it looks like she’s in a great place.

During the recent Grammy Awards, she called her baby daddy Simon Konecki her “husband,” but many thought it was just a saying until now. While performing at a concert in Brisbane, Australian this weekend, she revealed to fans that she is indeed a married woman.

“As bad as a breakup can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on Earth, and I am addicted to that feeling,” says Adele while talking about her mega hit ‘Someone Like You.’ ”

She then went on to confirm her nuptials: “Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person.”

Adele first referred to Simon as her “husband” as she accepted Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards last month, describing him and their son, Angelo, as “the only reason I do it.”

Congrats to the happy couple!