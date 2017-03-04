Tank & Dante, Dontay, Duntea – Litty

Tank Teams with Dante, Dontay, Duntea for the new club-turnup offering “Litty.” Produced by Johnny Stokes and A1Jovan, on the club-banger, the self-proclaimed R&B General unleashes braggadocios lyrics about how he can get it poppin’ like a boss.

“Is you ready to f*ck with me, for you I’ll blow fifty, let you ride around filthy,” Tank professes on the head-bopper.

About the record, Tank says, “I wanted to turn up and they sent me this monster! Have fun while you listen. It’s just music people.”

Preview the record below and cop the full version on iTunes if you dig!