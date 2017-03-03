Having appeared on a number of magazine covers, including Vogue, German Cosmo, and French Madam Figaro Magazine, Aussie model Cheyenne Tozzi has conquered the modeling world. Last summer, she made her foray into the music world with her debut single “Other Bae,” and followed it up with “Swept Up.”

Today (March 3), she premieres with Singersroom a newbie called “Chicago,” another chill, soulful offering that’s starting to become her signature sound. On the song, Tozzi sings of being free over the jazzy and understated track that features piano and a fleeting muted trumpet.

Stream below:

Cheyenne was the host of Australia’s Next Top Model, and is working on her own clothing line.

