Month over month, we here at Singersroom come across tons of new music, and we want to spotlight some of these gems by sharing our faves on a monthly basis.

In February (2007), between the year still feeling new, Valentine’s Day, Black History Month, and so forth, there were tons of new music that caught our attention.

It was another hard task to select our favorites this month, but songs like The Womack Sisters’ “Darling,” H.E.R.’s “Your Way,” Mary J. Blige’s “U + Me (Love Lesson),” and many others stood out.

Hit “Next” and check out our list of our favorite jams from February 2017, which includes music from indie and veteran artists: