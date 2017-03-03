Sabrina Claudio – Tell Me x Too Much Too Late

Soulful newcomer Sabrina Claudio blesses us with another sexy video, but this time around she combines two songs in this simple but delicious visual treat.

In the clip, which highlights the songs “Tell Me” and “Too Much Too Late,” the R&B songstress exudes sensuality while keeping us seduced with her stimulating movements and eargasmic vocal delivery.

Both songs appear on her debut EP Confidently Lost.

In related news, Sabrina will bring her soulful vibes to NYC with an intimate performance at a sold-out show at Mercury Lounge on Thursday, March 9th.

Through her sultry and seductive soul style, Sabrina Claudio slips in and out of musings on lust, moments of longing, and meditations on love over a soundtrack comprised of minimal 90s-style R&Beats, spacious noir jazz, and Bossa Nova-induced rhythms. During 2016, the Miami-born and Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter independently unveiled her debut, Confidently Lost EP, on Soundcloud which in just under six months, has quietly amassed over 3 million cumulative plays. It’s the natural product of a 19-year love affair with music for the half Cuban and half Puerto Rican siren. Raised in Miami, she fell in love with dance first as she simultaneously discovered salsa, meringue, and what she refers to as “my old school R&B” i.e. Mariah Carey, Destiny’s Child, Usher, and Boyz II Men courtesy of dad. With Confidently Lost receiving a wide release in March 2017, Sabrina has only just begun to captivate.