You might know NDJ (Nathan Davis Jr.) from his leading role in Nickelodeon’s “Chase Champion.”

Earlier today (March 3), NDJ dropped the first song from his forthcoming mixtape I Want You produced by 3x-Grammy nominated producers Butta-N-Bizkit. The title track is this super-smooth, infectious, youthful, pop-soul dance tune that has NDJ declaring his feelings to a crush.

“I wanna know can you feel it/ or is it just my imagination?” he sings on the second verse.

Stream below:

“I Want You” follows his baby-making tune “Put It Down.”

The mixtape will drop on March 17th, with NDJ as co-producer and includes his own twist on Michael Jackson’s “Another Part of Me” and The Isley Brothers’ “Make Me Say It Again.” NDJ also just joined the cast of “StartUp” TV series with TV stars Martin Freeman and Edi Gathegi for its second season.

@NathanDavisJr