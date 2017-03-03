Jennifer Hudson Returns With New Single “Remember Me”

Jennifer Hudson returns with the musical-themed single, “Remember Me,” the lead offering from her upcoming Epic Records debut album (her fourth LP).

Written by Hudson and Jamie Hartman, the record makes a splash with its big production and J-Hud’s powerful delivery.

“As an artist, when I discover music that I connect with deeply, it brings me a sense of excitement that I can’t put into words,” states Hudson. “That’s how I feel about “Remember Me”. Everything about it is special – from co-writing it with Jamie, to the recording process, to how it made me feel along the way. I just can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Hudson is working with industry legend and mentor, Clive Davis, as well as L.A. Reid on her upcoming project.

“Jennifer Hudson is the defining voice of this generation,” said Mr. Reid when he announced her signing to Epic last year. “Her award-winning presence on records, in film, and on stage, establishes her as one of the premier artists to emerge in this century. I’m enjoying collaborating with my friend and mentor Clive Davis on Jennifer’s first Epic album and excited for her fans to hear what we’re up to.”

“I signed Jennifer in 2007,” said Mr. Davis, “believing her to be the strongest candidate as the next generation’s Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston. She has become that, as LA and I excitingly reunite to capture Jennifer at her all time best.”

Preview the single below and purchase on Apple Music if you dig!

Hudson is currently serving as a judge on The Voice UK.