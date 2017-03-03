Bobby V – Big Booty Judy

It’s Friday and Bobby V is pushing you to start your weekend in a Stripclub.

In the music video for his latest offering, “Big Booty Judy,” the veteran R&B artist opens up the voluptuous gates to a thick and curvy female that may give some viewers a heart attack. He follows that ass all over Miami Beach and gets some bedroom alone time.

Can Bobby really handle all that? We mean, the donkey almost broke two youngsters neck and almost sent an old white man to his grave early.

“Big Booty Judy” is lifted from Bobby V’s 2016 album, Hollywood Hearts.