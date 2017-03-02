Watch Faith Evans & Snoop Dogg Collab In The Lab To Create ‘When We Party’

As anticipation for Faith Evan’s upcoming duets album The King & I builds, she shares behind-the-scenes footage of her and Snoop Dogg collabing in the studio for their song “When We Party.”

“When We Party” has a west coast feel with Snoop on the track and Biggie Small’s verse from “Going Back to Cali.” Faith is on hook duties, and as we see in the clip, her vocals are already laid as Snoop jumps in the booth to add his flavor.

Watch below:

The King & I serves as a tribute to her life with legendary rapper Biggie Smalls. The 25-track album is scheduled for a May 19th release, just two days before Biggie’s birthday.

Pre-order The King & I HERE.