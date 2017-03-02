Tory Lanez Joins Sean Paul In New Video For ‘Tek Weh Yuh Heart’

Sean Paul drops the video for his new brand new single “Tek Weh Yuh Heart” featuring Tory Lanez, which makes for a perfect sexy combination of island and hip-hop/R&B sounds.

The video was shot in Miami and directed by Zac Facts who has directed many of Tory Lanez videos as well as “Low Life” by Future feat. The Weeknd. The clip isn’t just fun and games, however; it also has a sense of longing, as Sean looks out of a window in a dark room, with his leading lady rubbing his shoulders. Elsewhere, Tory and Sean perform the track as models look on.

Watch below:

The new track comes hot on the heels of Sean’s standout collaboration with Clean Bandit and his global smash with Sia on “Cheap Thrills” which hit number 1 on the Billboard, no. 2 on the UK charts and was recently nominated for a Grammy.