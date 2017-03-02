R&B Goes to The Casino, But These Stars Need to Come Back to Music Too

Macy Gray, Nelly and Kelly Rowland: What do all these kickass R&B stars have in common? Well, they all need to make a comeback into the music industry, but it also happens that between the three of them, they have had their fair share of time spent in casinos. Let’s take a look at what makes them casino royalty, but also why we need to hear some more hit R&B work from them.

Macy Gray

Macy may have released her most recent album in 2016, but that does not stop us from wanting to hear more of that unique, Billie Holiday-like voice. Her album “Stripped” was such a jazz hit that Macy should not make us wait another two years like she did with “Stripped” and her previous LP. It could very well be that the reason Miss Gray took her time to bring us new music is because she was spending her time in the casinos. She has not hidden the fact that she loves her card games, having appeared on Bravo’s Celebrity Poker Showdown to play games from poker to blackjack.

With Macy's passion for gambling, it is no wonder that she has hit the jackpot a few times. Some of here biggest winnings go up to $28,000! Macy even got her accountant to give her a daily gaming budget, so she did not spend any more than what was needed and has made successful investments with her money from casino gaming.

Nelly

It seems like it was “just a dream” that Nelly was producing music. His last album “M.O.” came out way back in 2013. Yes, he has had his own reality show since then, but we definitely need more of his music.

Believe it or not, like Macy Gray, Nelly has tried his hand at poker. From 2007, he has competed in various poker competitions, which have taken him all over the world from the Caribbean to Europe and earned him over $5,000 so far. Just like Macy, Nelly loves casino games because they are fun. You know what else is fun, Nelly? Releasing some more awesome music of yours!

Kelly Rowland

Another R&B music maker who just needs to produce some new hit tunes is one third of Destiny’s Child, Kelly Rowland. This powerhouse songstress had us begging for more after the likes of “When Loves Takes Over”, “Commander” and “Motivation”. Sadly, much like her collaborator Nelly, Kelly released her last album ‘Talk a Good Game’ in 2013. Any chance we can talk you into making another album?

Rowland also has a history of loving casinos, taking part in poker events in the Caribbean, all whilst raising money for charity and performing worldwide at casino events. She may not have competed in as many competitions as Nelly or Macy Gray, but that woman sure loves the casino vibe. She has certainly got the look for it! It seems R&B legends have taken a liking towards poker, but come on Kelly, we have taken a liking towards your music and we want more! There are rumors going round though that a Destiny’s Child reunion could be in the making. If so, we forgive you Kelly. We know you can make super music.