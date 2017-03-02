Today (March 2), R&B superstar Mario releases the visuals to his buzzing single “Let Me Help You,” the first official single from his highly anticipated forthcoming EP slated for release this spring.

In the clip (filmed on the beaches of Malibu), Mario is surrounded by stunning scenery as he intertwines himself into the life of a beach beauty as the better option. He hits up the neon lit club scene, and the island feel will have you grooving throughout.

Enjoy the visual below.

“Let Me Help You” is Mario’s first official single release from a studio album in three years via his New Citizen label. Purchase “Let Me Help You” on iTunes here.